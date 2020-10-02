Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in September

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on MBNKF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Investec upgraded Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

Shares of MBNKF stock remained flat at $$0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

