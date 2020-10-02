Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in September

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on MBNKF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Investec upgraded Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

Shares of MBNKF stock remained flat at $$0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

