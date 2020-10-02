Metso Corporation (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Up 21.4% in September

Metso Corporation (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metso in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

OTCMKTS:HUFAF remained flat at $$12.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81. Metso has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Parking Operations. It owns and manages offices, retail stores, and restaurant properties, as well as multi-storey car parks.

