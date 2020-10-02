Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00-5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.40-0.54 EPS.
Micron Technology stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
