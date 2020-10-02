Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00-5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.40-0.54 EPS.

Micron Technology stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Micron Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.26.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.