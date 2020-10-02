Money Plant Token (MPT) Reaches Market Cap of $85,487.33

Money Plant Token (CURRENCY:MPT) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Money Plant Token has a market cap of $85,487.33 and $142,475.00 worth of Money Plant Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Money Plant Token has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Money Plant Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.70 or 0.03269171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00049152 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Money Plant Token

Money Plant Token (CRYPTO:MPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2018. Money Plant Token’s total supply is 999,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,768 tokens. Money Plant Token’s official message board is medium.com/@mpteth/launch-16c545191902?sk=2af7da8371b6f7a7ed6de8ac0471dedc . Money Plant Token’s official Twitter account is @MEDIA_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Money Plant Token is moneyplanttoken.io

