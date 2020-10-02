Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Short Interest Up 15.9% in September

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 766,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MWA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 1,305,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,776. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $286,704.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,491,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,923,000 after buying an additional 374,615 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,432,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 92.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,650 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

