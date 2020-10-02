MyBit Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,115.00 (MYB)

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One MyBit token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and IDEX. MyBit has a market cap of $482,994.94 and approximately $3,115.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MyBit has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00256356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00086375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.01521345 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00170590 BTC.

About MyBit

MyBit’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 tokens. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp . MyBit’s official website is mybit.io . The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MyBit Token Trading

MyBit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyBit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyBit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

