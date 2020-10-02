Narrative (NRVE) Price Down 63.4% This Week

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Narrative token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Narrative has a market capitalization of $45,163.02 and $23.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Narrative has traded 63.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00258137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00087630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.01517034 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00173741 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative launched on February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

