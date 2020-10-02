Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ:NYSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ:NYSE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Nasdaq Composite Company Profile

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Composite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq Composite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.