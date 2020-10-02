National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Short Interest Up 23.4% in September

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,660,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 14,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE:NOV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,685,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,569. National-Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOV shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 6,240.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,862,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,949,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $196,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,982,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,151,000 after acquiring an additional 733,619 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 35.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,567,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,446,000 after acquiring an additional 676,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 61.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,734,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,249,000 after acquiring an additional 662,410 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

