Neutrino USD (USDN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.81 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00009425 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $30.66 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00258137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00087630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.01517034 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00173741 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 30,854,711 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

