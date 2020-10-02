Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Newpark Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Newpark Resources by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 374,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 186,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Newpark Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 186,213 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Newpark Resources by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 208,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,286,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

