Nyerium Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Nyerium has a market cap of $6,575.30 and $1.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00025910 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003468 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003867 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000461 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,047,333 coins and its circulating supply is 31,162,705 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nyerium Coin Trading

Nyerium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

