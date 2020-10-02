OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) vs. Meridian Bioscience (NYSE:VIVO) Head to Head Analysis

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) and OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of OncoCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of OncoCyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Meridian Bioscience and OncoCyte’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bioscience $201.01 million 3.65 $24.38 million $0.68 25.15 OncoCyte N/A N/A -$22.43 million ($0.44) -3.11

Meridian Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte. OncoCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Meridian Bioscience and OncoCyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bioscience 1 0 2 0 2.33 OncoCyte 0 0 1 0 3.00

Meridian Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.88%. Given OncoCyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than Meridian Bioscience.

Volatility & Risk

Meridian Bioscience has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian Bioscience and OncoCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bioscience 18.22% 21.11% 12.43% OncoCyte N/A -88.04% -61.39%

Summary

Meridian Bioscience beats OncoCyte on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; rapid fluorescence-based immunoassay platform under the Curian brand; rapid single-use immunoassays under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands. This segment's products are primarily used in the detection of infectious diseases caused by various bacteria, viruses, parasites, and pathogens. Its products consists of gastrointestinal assays, including tests for C. difficile, Enterohemorrhagic E. coli, Campylobacter jejuni, H. pylori, Cryptosporidium, giardia lamblia, and calprotectin; respiratory illness assays, such as tests for Group A Streptococcus, Influenza, M. pneumoniae, Bordetella pertussis, and respiratory syncytial virus; blood chemistry assays; and tests for Group B Streptococcus, Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhea, Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 and Type 2, and Malaria. This segment sells its products through direct sales force and independent distributors to acute care hospitals, reference laboratories, outpatient clinics, and physician office laboratories. The Life Science segment offers bulk antigens, antibodies, PCR/qPCR reagents, nucleotides, and bioresearch reagents used by researchers, agri-bio companies, and IVD manufacturing companies. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing DetermaVu, a non-invasive molecular lung cancer confirmatory diagnostic that is administered to patients as a blood test. It also develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies for detecting breast cancer. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Guardian Research Network, Inc. to create a solution for pharma clients from patient recruitment to regulatory approvals. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

