Orient Telecoms (LON:ORNT) Issues Earnings Results

Oct 2nd, 2020

Orient Telecoms (LON:ORNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.14) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:ORNT opened at GBX 13 ($0.17) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.25. Orient Telecoms has a 52-week low of GBX 10.25 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 10.75 ($0.14). The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83.

