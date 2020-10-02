Pakcoin (PAK) Price Tops $0.0038

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $260,471.10 and $37.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin Coin Profile

Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

Pakcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

