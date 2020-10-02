Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFNX. William Blair lowered shares of Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Pfenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pfenex from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Pfenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX remained flat at $$12.75 during trading on Friday. Pfenex has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million.

In other Pfenex news, major shareholder Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of Pfenex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $1,274,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfenex by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 690,166 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfenex by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfenex by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 472,792 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Pfenex by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,036,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after acquiring an additional 326,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pfenex in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,379,000.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

