Pittards (LON:PTD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pittards (LON:PTD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (17.06) (($0.22)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:PTD remained flat at $GBX 39 ($0.51) during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.64. Pittards has a one year low of GBX 36.25 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45.

About Pittards

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather to manufacturers and distributors of shoes, gloves, luxury leather goods, interiors, and sports equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather, leather goods, leather garments, shoes, and leather gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

