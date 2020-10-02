Pittards (LON:PTD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pittards (LON:PTD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (17.06) (($0.22)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
LON:PTD remained flat at $GBX 39 ($0.51) during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.64. Pittards has a one year low of GBX 36.25 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45.
About Pittards
