PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Announces $1.15 Quarterly Dividend

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend payment by 98.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.16. 1,829,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,044. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.40. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

