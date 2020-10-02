PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Announces $1.15 Quarterly Dividend

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.
PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend payment by 98.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.
Shares of PNC stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.16. 1,829,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,044. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.40. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.92.
About PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
