Polkadot Price Tops $4.11 on Top Exchanges (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $3.51 billion and $545.54 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.11 or 0.00038912 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00257672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00087051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.01523627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00170712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009586 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s total supply is 987,964,778 coins and its circulating supply is 852,647,705 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polkadot

Polkadot can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.