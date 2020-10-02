Power Ledger Price Tops $0.0802 (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Power Ledger has a market cap of $34.00 million and approximately $767,139.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for about $0.0802 or 0.00000763 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020383 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00044168 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $548.66 or 0.05221840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009516 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057588 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a token. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,067,509 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

