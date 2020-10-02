Precium Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.45 Million (PCM)

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Precium has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One Precium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Precium has a market cap of $14.45 million and approximately $14.43 million worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00425922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011977 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000377 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Precium

Precium is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 672,525,000 tokens. Precium’s official website is precium.io . Precium’s official message board is medium.com/@precium

Buying and Selling Precium

Precium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Precium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Precium using one of the exchanges listed above.

