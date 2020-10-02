Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRIM. CJS Securities raised Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Sidoti increased their price target on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. 324,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. Primoris Services has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $908.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,293 shares in the company, valued at $360,586.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Primoris Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Primoris Services by 218.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Primoris Services by 49.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

