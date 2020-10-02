Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives $33.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.
PGNY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 656,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,151. Progyny has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09.
In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 194,084 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $5,781,762.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $529,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,760,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,228,290 shares of company stock worth $62,111,935. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Progyny by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 678,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
