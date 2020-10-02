Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives $33.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

PGNY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 656,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,151. Progyny has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 194,084 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $5,781,762.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $529,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,760,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,228,290 shares of company stock worth $62,111,935. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Progyny by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 678,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

