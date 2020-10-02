Prometeus (PROM) Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Prometeus token can now be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00029347 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $21.28 million and $1.72 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00258145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00086968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.01524670 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00171606 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.