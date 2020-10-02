PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Short Interest Update

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,600 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 266,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 2,022.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.34. PS Business Parks has a 12-month low of $102.48 and a 12-month high of $192.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.35.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 18.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. PS Business Parks presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

