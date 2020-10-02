PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:FBASF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,464,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 4,404,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FBASF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.71. 2,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,217. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

