Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Update

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock remained flat at $$0.47 on Friday. 20,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,312. Pure Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

