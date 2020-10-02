Pylon Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $101.00 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Pylon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00006350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $50.98, $13.77 and $18.94. Pylon Network has a total market capitalization of $390,086.37 and $101.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.55 or 0.05234941 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00058106 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00033420 BTC.

About Pylon Network

PYLNT is a coin. Its launch date was July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 582,010 coins. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

