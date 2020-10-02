Quark Price Hits $0.0287 on Top Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Quark has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and $1,220.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000363 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 116.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 266,570,149 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

