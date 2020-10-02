Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Up 21.4% in September

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Ranger Energy Services worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Ranger Energy Services stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. 8,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,237. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

