Rapids (RPD) Market Cap Hits $922,302.12

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a market capitalization of $922,302.12 and $5,866.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00258145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00086968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.01524670 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00171606 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.