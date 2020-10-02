Ravencoin Classic Price Down 43.3% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 43.3% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $105,242.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00257425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00086845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.32 or 0.01529188 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00171712 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,146,555,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

