Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

RYN traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.16. 664,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,603. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 0.92. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.47%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $43,379.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,322.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 122,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rayonier from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

