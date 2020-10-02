RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) to announce $292.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.91 million. RealPage posted sales of $255.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RealPage.
RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million.
In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 117,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $6,679,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,402,650.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $8,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,670,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 525,158 shares of company stock valued at $31,317,451. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RealPage by 570.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of RealPage by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of RealPage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ RP traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.07. 553,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,752. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.
About RealPage
RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.
