RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.87 Million

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) to announce $292.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.91 million. RealPage posted sales of $255.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million.

RP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 117,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $6,679,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,402,650.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $8,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,670,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 525,158 shares of company stock valued at $31,317,451. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RealPage by 570.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of RealPage by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of RealPage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RP traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.07. 553,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,752. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RealPage (RP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit