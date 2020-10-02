RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) to announce $292.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.91 million. RealPage posted sales of $255.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RealPage.

Get RealPage alerts:

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million.

RP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 117,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $6,679,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,402,650.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $8,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,670,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 525,158 shares of company stock valued at $31,317,451. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RealPage by 570.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of RealPage by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of RealPage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RP traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.07. 553,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,752. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RealPage (RP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.