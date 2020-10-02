ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 35.8% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and C-Patex. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $24.00 million and approximately $78,220.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00046117 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,498.83 or 0.99921765 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00622337 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.76 or 0.01130243 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00108616 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004855 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, Bisq, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, YoBit, Crex24 and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

