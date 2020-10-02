ReddCoin Trading 35.8% Lower This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. ReddCoin has a market cap of $24.00 million and approximately $78,220.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00046117 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,498.83 or 0.99921765 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00622337 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.76 or 0.01130243 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00108616 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004855 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, YoBit, BiteBTC, Bleutrade, Bisq, Crex24, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Trade Satoshi and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.