Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AC Immune (ACIU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AC Immune (NASDAQ: ACIU):

10/1/2020 – AC Immune was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/24/2020 – AC Immune had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2020 – AC Immune was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/11/2020 – AC Immune was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/11/2020 – AC Immune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Shares of AC Immune stock remained flat at $$4.85 during trading on Friday. 270,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $347.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.77. AC Immune SA has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.63 and a current ratio of 20.63.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AC Immune SA will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AC Immune by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 27.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 206.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

