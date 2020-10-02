Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Deutsche Telekom (DTE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deutsche Telekom (FRA: DTE) recently:

10/1/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €17.70 ($20.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €20.50 ($24.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €20.50 ($24.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Deutsche Telekom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

9/10/2020 – Deutsche Telekom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

9/2/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €20.80 ($24.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €17.20 ($20.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Deutsche Telekom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/13/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €20.90 ($24.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:DTE traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Friday, reaching €14.47 ($17.02). 10,079,675 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.03.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

