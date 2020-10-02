Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Receives $9.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REZI shares. Imperial Capital raised Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 1,970.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REZI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 511,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,314. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.