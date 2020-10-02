Resona Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in September

Resona Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,795,900 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 3,569,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 847.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSNHF opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. Resona has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $4.52.

About Resona

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers banking and trust banking, credit guarantee, collection of bills and receivables, factoring, and credit card administration and guarantee facilities.

