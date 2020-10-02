Resona Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in September

Resona Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,795,900 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 3,569,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 847.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RSNHF opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. Resona has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $4.52.
About Resona
Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.