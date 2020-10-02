RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 1,778,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.35 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Shares of RIOCF stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $21.55.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

