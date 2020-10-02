Ripio Credit Network Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $19.70 million and $297,039.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009486 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

