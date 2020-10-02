S & U (LON:SUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

S & U (LON:SUS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 41.90 ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of S & U stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,670 ($21.82). 5,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,407. S & U has a 52-week low of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.67). The company has a quick ratio of 40.80, a current ratio of 40.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41. The stock has a market cap of $202.63 million and a P/E ratio of 6.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,609.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,640.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. S & U’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

SUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on shares of S & U in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price target (up previously from GBX 2,300 ($30.05)) on shares of S & U in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

S & U Company Profile

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

