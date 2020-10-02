Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,421. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $99,264.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 845,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,433,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,349,000 after buying an additional 254,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 83.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

