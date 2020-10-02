Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,421. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $99,264.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 845,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,433,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,349,000 after buying an additional 254,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 83.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit