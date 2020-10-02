Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings. Savara reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

SVRA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,307. The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Savara has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 309.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 41,586 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Savara by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Savara by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 29,318 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Savara by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 350,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 191,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

