Seele-N (SEELE) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $3.73 million and $7.57 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.00 or 0.05254148 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009484 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00057636 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro

Seele-N Token Trading

Seele-N can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

