Short Interest in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Increases By 17.0%

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,830,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 752,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 27.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLWS shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.24. 521,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,280. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.51.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.00 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 65,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,715,032.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James F. Mccann sold 694,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $19,909,486.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 733,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,012,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 817,079 shares of company stock valued at $23,386,688 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

