Short Interest in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Declines By 12.1%

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the August 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,635,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 45,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

BXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of BXS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.66. 652,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.42. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $261.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.16 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.