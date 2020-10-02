Short Interest in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Drops By 23.4%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,700 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 753,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 924,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 8,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,127. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $65.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Curis in the second quarter valued at $4,417,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at $1,089,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 36.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Laidlaw started coverage on Curis in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

