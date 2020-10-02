Short Interest in Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Increases By 16.7%

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:SRV traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.73. 10,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,068. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
